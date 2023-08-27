The Project

Beyoncé Walks Off Stage After Mic Cuts Out During Concert

Beyoncé stopped her performance of ‘Alien Superstar’ after a sound system failure at the Arizona stop of the Renaissance world tour.

The superstar’s microphone cut out after the song’s ominous intro played, with lyrics announcing to the crowd “Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Do not attempt to leave the dance floor. The DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system”

The setback didn’t diminish the audience’s enthusiasm for the star to continue, with thousands of fans singing the lyrics in the absence of the star's vocals. 

The star was forced to pause the show for ten minutes until the audio  issue could be resolved, using the time off stage to change into a brand new outfit. 

Fans posted the incident to social media, praising the legendary performer for her professionalism amidst the chaos.

