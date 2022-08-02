The Project

Beyonce To update Song On New Renaissance Album Due To backlash over "Ableist Slur" In Lyrics

A representative for Beyonce has confirmed the artist will remove a lyric from her new Renaissance album following criticism due to a song containing an “ableist slur”.

Beyonce recently released her new album, Renaissance, however one of the album’s songs has come under fire for containing an ableist slur.

The song, ‘Heated’, contains the word ‘spaz’ which is repeated multiple times throughout the song.

The term is a derogatory reference for the medical term ‘spastic’ which can refer to spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, or in reference to muscle spasms.

In a statement to Insider, the singer’s representative said the lyric would be changed and was not used in an intentionally harmful way. "The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," the statement said.

In the song, co-written by Drake, Beyoncé sings: “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.”

It comes just weeks after singer Lizzo used the same slur in a lyrics.

Lizzo too, faced heavy criticism online for the use of the slur and was quick to change the lyrics, with a public statement on Instagram stating she did not want to promote derogatory language.

Disability activists were vocal about how disappointing and upsetting it is to hear influential artists use the slur.

Disability activist Hannah Diviney had led calls for change from Lizzo, and tweeted her disappointment to see Beyonce had now used the same term just weeks later.

https://twitter.com/hannah_diviney/status/1553341422996115458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1553341422996115458%7Ctwgr%5E8f42c92f88e51610b54809b98fcb184b6151e441%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abc.net.au%2Fnews%2F2022-08-02%2Fbeyonce-to-change-lyric-on-renaissance-album-backlash%2F101290462

Many Twitter users stated their shock to see just weeks later Beyonce could be unaware of the connotations around the slur.

