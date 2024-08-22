Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

According to Rolling Stone, the video posted by Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not have permission from Beyonće to use the ‘Lemonade’ track in the 13-second clip.

A cease-and-desist letter was issued, with the video removed from Cheung's account.

The song ‘Freedom’ has been used, with Beyonće’s permission, by the Harris campaign since Joe Biden stepped aside for the Vice President to seek election.

It was used at Harris’ first appearance after Biden’s endorsement when she walked to the podium, before also being included in her campaign’s official launch video.

In the ‘Freedom’-soundtracked ad, a voiceover by actor Jeffrey Wright says “What kind of America do we want?”.

“One where we’re divided, angry, depressed? C’mon! We’re Americans! Fascism? We conquered it. The moon? Landed on it. The future? Building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it more.”