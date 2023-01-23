Beyonce Reportedly Earned $35 Million For A One-Hour Concert In Dubai

The songstress reportedly earned a cool $35 million for an exclusive one-hour show at the grand opening of a new luxury resort, Atlantis the Royal.

In her first concert in four years, Beyonce sang 19 songs for the 1,000 attendees, which included celebrities and ‘special guests’, according to the press release.

Celebrities on the invitation list included Kendall Jenner and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, while Aussies Rebel Wilson, Olympia Valance and Sonia Kruger were also invited.

But the concert has received backlash due to the United Arab Emirate’s stance on homosexuality.

Beyonce has positioned herself as an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, and was even awarded the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Awards in 2019.

Of her 19-song set list in Dubai, none were from her new album Renaissance, which has been touted as a tribute to Black and queer music pioneers.

Kitty Scott-Claus, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3, was one of many to raise the question on Twitter.

“Hi I have a question.. can someone explain why everyone was cancelling David Beckham the other month but now celebrating Beyoncé for performing in Dubai? One rule for one and one for another?” she said.