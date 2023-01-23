The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Beyonce Reportedly Earned $35 Million For A One-Hour Concert In Dubai

Beyonce Reportedly Earned $35 Million For A One-Hour Concert In Dubai

Beyonce has just had a mega payday for a mere few hours work in Dubai.

The songstress reportedly earned a cool $35 million for an exclusive one-hour show at the grand opening of a new luxury resort, Atlantis the Royal.

In her first concert in four years, Beyonce sang 19 songs for the 1,000 attendees, which included celebrities and ‘special guests’, according to the press release.

Celebrities on the invitation list included Kendall Jenner and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, while Aussies Rebel Wilson, Olympia Valance and Sonia Kruger were also invited.

But the concert has received backlash due to the United Arab Emirate’s stance on homosexuality.

Beyonce has positioned herself as an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, and was even awarded the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Awards in 2019.

Of her 19-song set list in Dubai, none were from her new album Renaissance, which has been touted as a tribute to Black and queer music pioneers.

Kitty Scott-Claus, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3, was one of many to raise the question on Twitter.

“Hi I have a question.. can someone explain why everyone was cancelling David Beckham the other month but now celebrating Beyoncé for performing in Dubai? One rule for one and one for another?” she said.

King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish
NEXT STORY

King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

    King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

    And you could be ruining it for your guests.
    Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

    Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

    A hair expert has warned people against washing their hair every day, as it may be doing more damage to their hair than good.
    Australian Manuka Honey Producers Win Legal Case To Use Name ‘Manuka’

    Australian Manuka Honey Producers Win Legal Case To Use Name ‘Manuka’

    Australian honey producers have successfully won their case to use the name Manuka honey in the UK and Europe, after New Zealand producers dropped their bid to trademark the name.
    Pink Floyd Called ‘Woke’ By Commenters After Misunderstanding Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Artwork

    Pink Floyd Called ‘Woke’ By Commenters After Misunderstanding Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Artwork

    Commenters have been mocked after accusing Pink Floyd of ‘going woke’ for uploading a new Facebook profile photo featuring a rainbow, with fans seeming to forget the rainbow is in reference to their Dark Side Of The Moon albu
    ‘Netflix Curse’ Concludes At The Australian Open, Leaving Fans Stunned

    ‘Netflix Curse’ Concludes At The Australian Open, Leaving Fans Stunned

    It's been a big few days for upsets at the Australian Open, in what is quickly becoming known as the ‘Netflix Curse’.