Beyoncé Reported To Be Performing A Tina Turner Tribute At The Grammy Awards

Beyoncé is reported to be performing a tribute to Tina Turner at the Grammy Awards in a few weeks.

Beyoncé has previously called Turner one of her biggest inspirations and influences.

Beyoncé performed at the Tina Turner Tribute at the Kennedy Center House back in 2005, and in 2008 they shared the stage at the 2008 Grammy Awards for a duet of ‘Proud Mary’.

Beyoncé paid tribute to Turner in May last year, performing ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ at one of her London concerts.

“I want you to allow me to sing one of my favourite songs,” Beyoncé told the crowd at the time.

The cover wasn’t the high-energy song we heard from Turner, but rather a slowed down, gospel-like version, with Beyoncé looking to the sky and saying “We love you, Tina” at the end.

