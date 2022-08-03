Beyoncé Removes ‘Milkshake’ Sample From New Song ‘Energy’ Amid Controversy

It’s been a tough week for Queen B, with Beyoncé now removing her sample of the song ‘Milkshake’ from her own song ‘Energy’, as reported by Rolling Stones.

Writing credits can get very confusing, and it can be tough to determine who owns the rights to some songs.

This is no different with the iconic Kelis song ‘Milkshake’.

On the original version of ‘Energy’, Beyoncé sang a variation of the “La-la, la-la, la” that Kelis made famous in ‘Milkshake’.

Despite the song being interpolated, Kelis was not credited as a writer of ‘Energy’ because she is not credited as a writer or producer of ‘Milkshake’.

Instead, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are officially listed as the composers and lyricists of ‘Milkshake’, and, therefore, are co-writers of the original ‘Energy’ and not Kelis.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis commented from the verified account for her company Bounty & Full.

“I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

Despite this, Beyoncé has decided to remove her use of ‘Milkshake’ from her own song on her new album ‘Renaissance’ amid the recent call-out from Kelis.

No more milkshakes for Beyoncé it seems.