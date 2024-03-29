The Project

Beyoncé Releases ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album With Features From Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated country album, ‘Cowboy Carter’, dropped today and delighted fans with surprise features from Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone and Willie Nelson.

Country legend Dolly Parton makes a brief appearance on the ‘Dolly P’ interlude that leads into Beyoncé’s cover of ‘Jolene’, nodding to Beyoncé’s song ‘Sorry’ from her 2016 album, Lemonade

“Hey Miss Honey B, it's Dolly P,” Parton announces.

“You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminds me of someone I knew back when, except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair, bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”

Beyoncé’s cover’s Parton’s hit song with fiery modernised lyrics, singing “I'm warnin’ you, woman, find you your own man.” 

The 27-track album also features a cover of the Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’ with singer Tanner Adell with the title stylised as ‘Blackbiird’,  a song Paul McCartney wrote in tribute to the Little Rock Nine, nine Black students who faced discrimination after enrolling in an all-white high school in 1957.

Willie Nelson appears on the interlude for ‘Smoke Hour’, while Miley makes her appearance on the track ‘II Most Wanted’ and Post Malone collaborates on the song ‘Levii’s Jeans’.

Beyoncé also featured her daughter Rumi Carter on the track ‘Protector’, where she can be heard asking for her mother to sing her “the lullaby”. 

Cowboy Carter includes the already released singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ’Em,” the latter of which has already topped the charts after being released during the Super Bowl in February. 

