Beyoncé Looks Set To Cover Dolly Parton's Hit Jolene On New Album

Dolly Parton had recently added weight to the rumour Beyoncé had covered the iconic country song, telling Knox News "I think she's recorded 'Jolene', and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that."

Parton later clarified that she "thinks" and "hopes" that the superstar had recorded a cover of the classic song.

Parton also defended Beyoncé's latest foray into the genre after the Renaissance follow-up album drew some criticism from country fans, saying "A lot of people don't realize Beyoncé is a country girl."

"She's from Texas. I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?"

The tracklist, posted on Instagram in the design of a rodeo poster, also name checks Dolly herself with the title Dolly P.

Other tracks referring to legends of the genre include 'Smoke Hour Willie Nelson' and 'The Linda Martell Show'.

Cowboy Carter will be released on March 29.