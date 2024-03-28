The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Beyoncé Looks Set To Cover Dolly Parton's Hit Jolene On New Album

Beyoncé Looks Set To Cover Dolly Parton's Hit Jolene On New Album

Beyoncé has released the track list for her much-anticipated country album Cowboy Carter, and the title Jolene has sent fans into a frenzy.

Dolly Parton had recently added weight to the rumour Beyoncé had covered the iconic country song, telling Knox News "I think she's recorded 'Jolene', and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that."

Parton later clarified that she "thinks" and "hopes" that the superstar had recorded a cover of the classic song.

Parton also defended Beyoncé's latest foray into the genre after the Renaissance follow-up album drew some criticism from country fans, saying "A lot of people don't realize Beyoncé is a country girl." 

"She's from Texas. I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?"

The tracklist, posted on Instagram in the design of a rodeo poster, also name checks Dolly herself with the title Dolly P.

Other tracks referring to legends of the genre include 'Smoke Hour Willie Nelson' and 'The Linda Martell Show'. 

Cowboy Carter will be released on March 29.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Woman Mistakes Pom-Pom For Baby Hedgehog After Rushing It To The Vet
NEXT STORY

Woman Mistakes Pom-Pom For Baby Hedgehog After Rushing It To The Vet

Advertisement

Related Articles

Woman Mistakes Pom-Pom For Baby Hedgehog After Rushing It To The Vet

Woman Mistakes Pom-Pom For Baby Hedgehog After Rushing It To The Vet

A well-meaning woman rushed what she thought was a sick baby hedgehog to the vet, only to find out it was a faux fur pom-pom.
Coles Stops Cash Deliveries Due To Fears Armaguard Could Collapse

Coles Stops Cash Deliveries Due To Fears Armaguard Could Collapse

Concerns about the future of money-handling company Armaguard have prompted Coles to stop cash deliveries to its stores and introduce withdrawal limits.
Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse

Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse

It’s a horrific accident that’s rocked the United States, and shut down a critical seaport.
Why Aussie Women Love Going To Bunnings Warehouse

Why Aussie Women Love Going To Bunnings Warehouse

It turns out Aussie women are getting off the dating apps and heading to Bunnings instead to find true love.
Canberra Gets Honourable Mention On List Of World’s Most Boring Destinations

Canberra Gets Honourable Mention On List Of World’s Most Boring Destinations

Australia’s capital city has received an “honourable mention” on the top 10 list of the most boring cities in the world.