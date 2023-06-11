The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Beyoncé Forced To Tell Enthusiastic Fans To Stop Singing During Her London Show

Beyoncé Forced To Tell Enthusiastic Fans To Stop Singing During Her London Show

Pop superstar Beyoncé had to tell her passionate London fans to stop singing during her performance of hit song ‘Love on Top’.

During the UK leg of her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé let her fans take the lead with singing the iconic song at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The fans sang for almost one whole minute by themselves, with no sign of stopping.

That was until Queen Bey says, “I better stop y’all cause y’all gon’ keep going.” The crowd roared with laughter.

The video posted to TikTok garnered over 2.9 million views and over 200,000 likes.

“The world doesn’t realised that 9am school assembly trained us for moments like this,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’m not ashamed to say I was one of the voices,” another wrote.

This is not the first moment that has sent fans into a frenzy. During her Paris show, Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy joined her onstage to perform “My Power”.

The “Dangerously In Love” singer is set to commence her European leg of the tour, performing in France, Germany and Amsterdam next.

@icantreid London crowd day 1 brought the best energy! #beyonce #beyoncetour #renaissanceworldtour #london #beyhive #tottenhamhotspur ♬ original sound - icantreid
Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health
NEXT STORY

Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

Advertisement

Related Articles

Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

Recycling may not be as good as we thought, with a new study finding it can emit microplastics into the environment and harm our health.
Donald Trump Remains Defiant During Rally After Being Indicted

Donald Trump Remains Defiant During Rally After Being Indicted

Donald Trump could be the first U.S. President to be jailed on federal criminal charges as new details of his indictment emerge.
Alcohol-Free Beer Industry Booming With Millennials And Gen Z Fuelling Its Popularity

Alcohol-Free Beer Industry Booming With Millennials And Gen Z Fuelling Its Popularity

Australian alcohol consumption has hit the lowest level in decades, but non-alcoholic beer is at an all-time high.
Putting 'Fragile' On Your Luggage Will Have Your Suitcase Come Out First

Putting 'Fragile' On Your Luggage Will Have Your Suitcase Come Out First

This luggage hack will ensure your bag comes out first.
UK Supermarket Chain Removes Use-By Dates From Milk In A Bid To Reduce Waste

UK Supermarket Chain Removes Use-By Dates From Milk In A Bid To Reduce Waste

British supermarket chain Marks & Spencer has removed use-by dates from its fresh milk, encouraging customers to instead do a ‘sniff test’ to judge if their milk is still drinkable.