Beyoncé Forced To Tell Enthusiastic Fans To Stop Singing During Her London Show

During the UK leg of her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé let her fans take the lead with singing the iconic song at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The fans sang for almost one whole minute by themselves, with no sign of stopping.

That was until Queen Bey says, “I better stop y’all cause y’all gon’ keep going.” The crowd roared with laughter.

The video posted to TikTok garnered over 2.9 million views and over 200,000 likes.

“The world doesn’t realised that 9am school assembly trained us for moments like this,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’m not ashamed to say I was one of the voices,” another wrote.

This is not the first moment that has sent fans into a frenzy. During her Paris show, Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy joined her onstage to perform “My Power”.

The “Dangerously In Love” singer is set to commence her European leg of the tour, performing in France, Germany and Amsterdam next.