Beyonce Fans Have Created Online Fundraisers To Afford Tickets

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is on its way and the Bey Hive is being whipped into a life-threatening swarm that you do not want to throw rocks at, or they will sting you in and around the face, and your only option for safety is to jump into a nearby river and hold your breath until they pass (That analogy may have got away from me).

The point is fans are excited about her new tour and will do anything to secure tickets, including online fundraisers.

Jamaal Anderson is one of these eager fans, he is so desperate for some Queen Bey tickets he has set up a GoFundMe, and it’s already reached $295. And if you think the fundraiser is a joke, think again, Jamaal is very serious…

“Hello I'm Jamaal and yes it is that serious. This is the only life experience I care about living before I die. I will get those front row tickets either way but this way is safer than selling my kidney on the black market.”

Luckily Jamaal is only a few dollars away from his goal, so his delicious kidneys are safe for now. Plus, Jamaal isn’t the only thrifty fan with a fundraiser, a quick search on GoFundMe finds multiple fans all looking for cash to secure their Renaissance tickets.

But sadly, they are not as successful as Jamaal with the majority of the fundraisers sitting on zero.

Suffice it to say, fans are very keen on the new tour. But will it live up to their expectations? And will it accurately depict European history from the 15th to 16th centuries? Will there be songs and fun dances about Florence, the Black plague, Humanism or Leonardo Da Vinci? I really hope so.