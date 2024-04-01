The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Beyoncé Fans Complain Vinyl Version Of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Is Missing Five Tracks

Beyoncé Fans Complain Vinyl Version Of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Is Missing Five Tracks

Beyoncé fans have been left confused after noticing the vinyl release of ‘Cowboy Carter’ is missing five tracks from the digital release.

Fans who received their vinyl copies of Beyoncé’s country album have taken to social media to complain that their versions are missing “Spaghettii,” “Flamenco,” “The Linda Martell Show,” “Ya Ya,” and “Oh Louisiana.”

While those who bought the CD version have “Flamenco”, but are missing the other four.

While there has been no explanation from the album retailer, fans have speculated that this mean Beyoncé made last-minute changes to the album list.

The deadline for the vinyl and CD pressing would have been months before the release date, meaning Beyoncé most likely decided to add more tracks after the original list had been submitted.

The highly-anticipated album was released on Friday to critical acclaim.

Country legend Dolly Parton makes a brief appearance on the ‘Dolly P’ interlude that leads into Beyoncé’s cover of ‘Jolene’, nodding to Beyoncé’s song ‘Sorry’ from her 2016 album, Lemonade.

The 27-track album also features a cover of the Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’ with singer Tanner Adell with the title stylised as ‘Blackbird’, a song Paul McCartney wrote in tribute to the Little Rock Nine, nine Black students who faced discrimination after enrolling in an all-white high school in 1957.

Willie Nelson appears on the interlude for ‘Smoke Hour’, while Miley makes her appearance on the track ‘II Most Wanted’ and Post Malone collaborates on the song ‘Levii’s Jeans’.

Beyoncé also featured her daughter Rumi Carter on the track ‘Protector’, where she can be heard asking for her mother to sing her “the lullaby”.

Comedian Ramy Youssef Prays For Peace In Palestine During SNL Monologue
NEXT STORY

Comedian Ramy Youssef Prays For Peace In Palestine During SNL Monologue

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Comedian Ramy Youssef Prays For Peace In Palestine During SNL Monologue

    Comedian Ramy Youssef Prays For Peace In Palestine During SNL Monologue

    Comedian Ramy Youssef has prayed for Palestine during a monologue on Saturday Night Live.
    Jimmy Barnes Returns To The Stage Following Open Heart Surgery

    Jimmy Barnes Returns To The Stage Following Open Heart Surgery

    Rock legend Jimmy Barnes has shown fans his remarkable recovery from open heart surgery belting out beloved songs to the crowd in his first performance in months at the latest edition of Bluesfest. 
    Leaked Photos Reportedly Behind Brisbane Lions' Bad Season Start

    Leaked Photos Reportedly Behind Brisbane Lions' Bad Season Start

    Leaked photos from a post-season trip have reportedly caused problems in the Brisbane Lions' dressing room, leading to the team's bad start to the season.
    Australia’s Population Grew By 660,000 People In 2023

    Australia’s Population Grew By 660,000 People In 2023

    The Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Australia’s population grew by 660,000 people last year.
    Mum Sings Taylor Swift While Undergoing Brain Surgery

    Mum Sings Taylor Swift While Undergoing Brain Surgery

    A mum conquered her fears by singing hit Taylor Swift songs whilst undergoing life-saving brain surgery.