Beyoncé Fans Complain Vinyl Version Of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Is Missing Five Tracks

Fans who received their vinyl copies of Beyoncé’s country album have taken to social media to complain that their versions are missing “Spaghettii,” “Flamenco,” “The Linda Martell Show,” “Ya Ya,” and “Oh Louisiana.”

While those who bought the CD version have “Flamenco”, but are missing the other four.

While there has been no explanation from the album retailer, fans have speculated that this mean Beyoncé made last-minute changes to the album list.

The deadline for the vinyl and CD pressing would have been months before the release date, meaning Beyoncé most likely decided to add more tracks after the original list had been submitted.

The highly-anticipated album was released on Friday to critical acclaim.

Country legend Dolly Parton makes a brief appearance on the ‘Dolly P’ interlude that leads into Beyoncé’s cover of ‘Jolene’, nodding to Beyoncé’s song ‘Sorry’ from her 2016 album, Lemonade.

The 27-track album also features a cover of the Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’ with singer Tanner Adell with the title stylised as ‘Blackbird’, a song Paul McCartney wrote in tribute to the Little Rock Nine, nine Black students who faced discrimination after enrolling in an all-white high school in 1957.

Willie Nelson appears on the interlude for ‘Smoke Hour’, while Miley makes her appearance on the track ‘II Most Wanted’ and Post Malone collaborates on the song ‘Levii’s Jeans’.

Beyoncé also featured her daughter Rumi Carter on the track ‘Protector’, where she can be heard asking for her mother to sing her “the lullaby”.