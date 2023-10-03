The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Beyoncé Drops Trailer For Renaissance World Tour Concert Film

Beyoncé Drops Trailer For Renaissance World Tour Concert Film

Beyoncé has released the trailer for her Renaissance World Tour film.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” documents the journey of the tour from its inception in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City.

The trailer commences with the Halo singer saying, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free.”

“My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” a press release statement reads.

The film will be released in the United States, Canada and Mexico on December 1, 2023. Although an Australian release date has not been set, AMC Entertainment has said they will announce a global release at a later date.

UK Skydiving Instructor Makes Incredible Landing On Inflatable Pool Unicorn
NEXT STORY

UK Skydiving Instructor Makes Incredible Landing On Inflatable Pool Unicorn

Advertisement

Related Articles

UK Skydiving Instructor Makes Incredible Landing On Inflatable Pool Unicorn

UK Skydiving Instructor Makes Incredible Landing On Inflatable Pool Unicorn

A UK skydiving instructor has new fans around the world after nailing a seemingly impossible landing on an inflatable unicorn pool toy.
Donald Trump Describes Court Case A 'Scam' As It Gets Underway In New York

Donald Trump Describes Court Case A 'Scam' As It Gets Underway In New York

A civil fraud trial that could deal a major blow to Donald Trump's real estate empire has begun, with a New York state lawyer accusing the former president of generating funds by lying and Trump describing the case as a "scam
Couples 'Do Not Play' Wedding Song List Divides The Internet

Couples 'Do Not Play' Wedding Song List Divides The Internet

A wedding DJ shared one couple's 'do not play' song list, and it has divided the internet.
NBA Star Jimmy Butler's Brand New Look Turns Heads At Press Conference

NBA Star Jimmy Butler's Brand New Look Turns Heads At Press Conference

"I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state.''
Donald Trump Orders Half A Dozen Bags Of Maccas To Fraud Trial

Donald Trump Orders Half A Dozen Bags Of Maccas To Fraud Trial

At least half a dozen McDonald’s bags delivered to court where Trump sits in a fraud trial.