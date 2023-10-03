Beyoncé Drops Trailer For Renaissance World Tour Concert Film

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” documents the journey of the tour from its inception in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City.

The trailer commences with the Halo singer saying, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free.”

“My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” a press release statement reads.

The film will be released in the United States, Canada and Mexico on December 1, 2023. Although an Australian release date has not been set, AMC Entertainment has said they will announce a global release at a later date.