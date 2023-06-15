Beyonce Blamed For Sudden Inflation Increase In Sweden

Sweden had higher-than-expected inflation of 9.7% in May. It was a surprise jump created by rising prices for hotels and restaurants.

All the 'Single Ladies'… and men showed up to Beyonce's concerts in Stockholm, where she played to a crowd of 46,000 for two nights.

The singer's first solo tour in seven years is a big economic moment. Everyone's so 'Crazy In Love' with Beyonce that one estimate suggests the run could gross almost £2bn by the time it ends in September.

In an email to the Washington Post last month, Visit Stockholm described the boom in tourism to the city as the "Beyoncé effect".

Michael Grahn, an economist at Danske Bank, said he thought Beyoncé helped drive the jump in hotel rates and may have been the force behind the increase in recreation and culture prices.

He says that he wouldn't blame her for the high inflation but that she added to it.

For one star to have such an impact is "very rare", Mr Grahn told the BBC.

Singing, dancing, directing, affecting a whole country's economy, what can't Queen Bey do?