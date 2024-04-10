Beyoncé Becomes The First Black Woman To Top The Country Music Album Chart With 'Cowboy Carter'

The 27-track album was released last month, and is also sitting at the top the of the all-genres Billboard 200, giving Beyoncè her eighth No. 1 album.

'Texas Hold' Em', one of the two first singles from the album that were released, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top that chart as well.

Beyoncé has been vocal throughout her career about her ties to country music and Southern culture, dropping hints throughout her career of the impact both have had.

In a post, she described how a negative experience with the country music crowd led her to do "a deeper dive into the history of country music."

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me," the singer wrote on Instagram ahead of the album's release.