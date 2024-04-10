The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Beyoncé Becomes The First Black Woman To Top The Country Music Album Chart With 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé Becomes The First Black Woman To Top The Country Music Album Chart With 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to top the Billboard Country Albums chart, after the release of her record-breaking album 'Cowboy Carter'.

The 27-track album was released last month, and is also sitting at the top the of the all-genres Billboard 200, giving Beyoncè her eighth No. 1 album.

'Texas Hold' Em', one of the two first singles from the album that were released, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top that chart as well.

Beyoncé has been vocal throughout her career about her ties to country music and Southern culture, dropping hints throughout her career of the impact both have had.

In a post, she described how a negative experience with the country music crowd led her to do "a deeper dive into the history of country music."

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me," the singer wrote on Instagram ahead of the album's release.

Turns Out Mozzarella Cheese Is The Best Cheese For Heart Health
NEXT STORY

Turns Out Mozzarella Cheese Is The Best Cheese For Heart Health

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Turns Out Mozzarella Cheese Is The Best Cheese For Heart Health

    Turns Out Mozzarella Cheese Is The Best Cheese For Heart Health

    We all love a bit of cheese, especially when it’s melted on a pizza, but it tends to be one of the first things to be cut out of diets due to high levels of saturated fat and sodium.
    Woman Gets Slammed For Telling Friend To Lower Her Standards When Dating

    Woman Gets Slammed For Telling Friend To Lower Her Standards When Dating

    A woman has received a heated response after she told her friend to lower her standards while looking for a man to date.
    'Wave Object' Sparks Debate Over Its Purpose

    'Wave Object' Sparks Debate Over Its Purpose

    Kmart customers have been baffled over the $2.50 'Wave Object' and its intended purpose.
    G-String Illusion Leaves The Internet Scratching Their Heads

    G-String Illusion Leaves The Internet Scratching Their Heads

    An image of a woman seemingly flaunting her g-string at a concert has left the internet baffled as it is not what it seems.
    Turns Out It’s Better To Exercise At Night

    Turns Out It’s Better To Exercise At Night

    When you think of healthy, fit people, you usually have images of them getting up bright and early and going for a jog first thing in the morning. Maybe you think of a gym rat hitting the weights at 6 a.m.