Beyoncé announced the World Tour in an Instagram post that has garnered almost 6.5 million likes and over 188,000 comments.

Fans in the comments are begging the star to expand her tour to other countries like Brazil, Australia and elsewhere.

The singer will be touring Europe and America for 5 months.

The tour will be kicking off in Stockholm in May and ending in New Orleans in September.

Beyoncé did her first concert since 2018 at a luxury resort in Dubai in January.