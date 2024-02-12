Beyoncé Announces New Album ‘Renaissance Part II’

In an advert for Verizon, Beyoncé announced she will drop ‘Renaissance Part II’, and it’s going to be country-themed.

The advert shows Beyoncé scrolling through her phone and then at a lemonade stand in reference to her album of the same name.

Throughout the ad, there are a number of plays on her name, including ‘Barbey’ (Barbie’, and BOTUS (instead of the acronym POTUS, for President of the United States).

Beyoncé then ends the ad by saying “OK, they ready — drop the new music. I told y’all the ‘Renaissance’ is not over”.

Fans won’t have to wait long, with the album expected to drop on March 29.