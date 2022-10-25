The Project

Beyonce and Jay Z’s Daughter Bid More Than $126,000 For A Pair of Diamond Earrings

Jay Z and Beyonce’s 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is not afraid to spend her parents’ money, bidding $126,000 on a pair of diamond earrings.

Blue Ivy Carter, the 10-year-old daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce, is no stranger to luxury or wealth.   

   

Having had some money to play around with, Blue Ivy decided the best way to spend her hard-earned cash was to spend the money at an auction run by her grandmother.   

   

Blue Ivy placed a hefty bid of US$80,000 (AU$126,000) for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, shocking the auctioneers.   

   

   

Blue was outbid by Monique Rodriguez, founder of Mielle Organics, who placed a slightly larger sum of US$105,000 (AU$166,000).   

   

It’s not the first time Blue Ivy has lost a bidding war at a luxury auction.   

   

Back in 2018, a 6-year-old Blue Ivy bis US$19,000 (AU$30,000) for a piece of art, where she was later outbid by Tyler Perry.   

 

