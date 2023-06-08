The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Beverly Hills 90210 Star Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread To Her Brain

Beverly Hills 90210 Star Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread To Her Brain

Shannen Doherty has opened up about a new development in her fight against cancer.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star, who revealed her stage 4 diagnosis three years, recently shared that her cancer had spread to her brain. She gave the update on Instagram this week.

"On January 5, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," she said.

"Yesterday's video showed the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place."

Doherty said her 'fear is obvious' before saying, "I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center]. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

Celebrities like Sarah Michelle Gellar left their best wishes, saying, 'You are a warrior.'

New Research Shows What People's Strongest Motivators In Are Life
NEXT STORY

New Research Shows What People's Strongest Motivators In Are Life

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Research Shows What People's Strongest Motivators In Are Life

New Research Shows What People's Strongest Motivators In Are Life

A poll in the U.K. has found that the biggest motivating factor for most people is a fear of embarrassment.
Monopoly Theme Park Coming To Melbourne This Year

Monopoly Theme Park Coming To Melbourne This Year

It’s unconfirmed if you’ll get $20 for passing go.
Employee Left Shocked After Potential Workplace Enforces ‘Strictly Vegan’ Lunch Policy

Employee Left Shocked After Potential Workplace Enforces ‘Strictly Vegan’ Lunch Policy

A business has been called out by a potential employee for its “strictly vegan” policy in the workplace.
Australia Now In A "Retail Recession" Amid Cost Of Living Crisis

Australia Now In A "Retail Recession" Amid Cost Of Living Crisis

Rampant inflation and higher interest rates have seen the nation enter a retail recession.
Kmart Customers Fed Up With Having To Scan Receipts At The Door

Kmart Customers Fed Up With Having To Scan Receipts At The Door

Kmart is being slammed by customers due to its recent policy to scan all receipts as people leave the store.