Beverly Hills 90210 Star Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread To Her Brain

The Beverly Hills 90210 star, who revealed her stage 4 diagnosis three years, recently shared that her cancer had spread to her brain. She gave the update on Instagram this week.

"On January 5, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," she said.

"Yesterday's video showed the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place."

Doherty said her 'fear is obvious' before saying, "I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center]. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

Celebrities like Sarah Michelle Gellar left their best wishes, saying, 'You are a warrior.'