Best Time To Send An Email Is Revealed

New research has revealed the best time to send an email is between 3pm and 6pm on a Sunday.

By ‘best’, it just means it has a better chance of being opened, statistically speaking. 

But is 3pm on Sunday a good time to receive an email? Gosh no. Not even close. Sure you might open it, but in your mind you’re drafting a reply that begins, “Why the hell would you email me on a Sunday…”

Axious HQ, an AI powered software tool that manages communications, found that emails sent during “low competition hours” had a 94 per cent chance of being opened, in contrast with high competition hour emails being opened at a rate of 50-76 per cent. 

Axious gathered this data from a whopping 8.7 million emails. Good for Axious but I hope they took Sunday afternoons off. 

If you’ve worked remotely you’ll no doubt be familiar with these blurred boundaries that tend to occur as a result of constant connectivity. 

The French have it sussed. The French now have the legal right to ignore work emails outside of work hours. 

I think this should be a thing everywhere with the exception of meme sharing. Send memes whenever. 

