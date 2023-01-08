Bernard Tomic Won't Play At The Australian Open For The First Time In 15 Years

Tomic is the world No.462 and told First Serve that he is using the disappointment to prove everyone wrong.

“I’m not expecting any favours. I’m going to prove my point and earn my way,” Tomic said.

“I understand Tennis Australia has made their decision. It’s good to see young tennis players getting an opportunity. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t complain anymore. I’m focused, and I’ve been training hard. I’ll let my tennis do the talking. Last quarter of 2022, I won three tournaments and made four finals.''

“This year is my year, if no one is going to help support me, I’ll get back to top 100 on my own. My headspace is very different. I’m in a positive environment, good people around me, I’m in a healthy, happy relationship. Now all there is to do, is get back to where I belong.”

The Australian Open begins next Monday, January 16th.