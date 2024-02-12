Bendigo Named As Australia's Town Of The Year For 2024

The Victorian regional city, which is home to the world's oldest complete Chinese processional dragon, has been named Australia's Town of the Year.

Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum is one if the city's major tourist drawcards, particularly as the Lunar New Year ushered in the year of the dragon.

The museum houses the spectacular feathered and beaded dragon Loong, which was brought to Victoria by Chinese miners and merchants during the gold rush in the late 1800s.

"If people are born in the year of the dragon, now is a good time to come to Bendigo and see our imperial dragon," mayor Andrea Metcalf told AAP.

"He won't come out to parade anymore, but he was was there at federation in 1901."

The city of 167,000 people took out travel site Wotif's town of the year award, which is determined by search trends, affordability, accommodation quality and reviews.

Broken Hill, in far western NSW, ranked second, followed by Stanthorpe, Queensland, Katherine in the Northern Territory and Bathurst, in central western NSW.

The top five destinations reflect interest in Australian history, with a Wotif survey of more than 1000 travellers showing half were seeking local cultural experiences.

Bendigo's preserved heritage buildings, refurbished art gallery and food scene are central to tourism, which has been bolstered by direct flights from Sydney and affordable train fares from Melbourne, Ms Metcalf says.

"People can come up and make a day of it, go to an exhibition, wander around town, go to one of our great restaurants and then head home again," she said.