Ben Roberts-Smith To Appeal Defamation Loss In Federal Court

The Victoria Cross recipient launched defamation action against The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times over a series of reports published in 2018.

The articles alleged Roberts-Smith had murdered unarmed detainees, including kicking a handcuffed man off a cliff and machine-gunning another prisoner.

Last month, Justice Anthony Besanko ruled there was substantial truth to the claims of unlawful killings.

The judge found Roberts-Smith was “not an honest and reliable witness” and had “motives to lie”.

Roberts-Smith’s lawyers filed the appeal in Federal Court this afternoon, ahead of the deadline.