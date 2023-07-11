The Project

Ben Roberts-Smith To Appeal Defamation Loss In Federal Court

Ben Roberts-Smith has filed an appeal after losing his landmark defamation case against Nine newspapers.

The Victoria Cross recipient launched defamation action against The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times over a series of reports published in 2018.

The articles alleged Roberts-Smith had murdered unarmed detainees, including kicking a handcuffed man off a cliff and machine-gunning another prisoner. 

Last month, Justice Anthony Besanko ruled there was substantial truth to the claims of unlawful killings.

The judge found Roberts-Smith was “not an honest and reliable witness” and had “motives to lie”. 

Roberts-Smith’s lawyers filed the appeal in Federal Court this afternoon, ahead of the deadline. 

