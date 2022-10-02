Bella Hadid Was Spray Painted Into A Dress On The Runway

The technicians approached the almost-naked Bella with spray guns loaded with a silvery white liquid, which they then sprayed onto her body, drying to produce a fabric that resembled jersey, as the audience watched in astonishment.

The painting process looked like something between think Spider-Man shooting web or kids unloading silly string.

After Hadid was fully covered in the material, a Coperni designer intervened, cutting a split in her thigh to allow for movement and bringing the dress' straps down for a casually stylish appearance.

The jaw-dropping performance was a collaboration between Coperni and Fabrican, a company that specialises in spray-on fabric.

According to Fabrican's website, their product "starts as a liquid suspension which is sprayed by a spray gun or an aerosol can. The fabric is formed by the cross-linking of fibers which adhere to each other and to the surface sprayed to create an instant non-woven fabric".

The spectacle has impressed fashion fans across the globe.

“I’m speechless … this is art,” a viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another saying, “Fashion becoming actually really entertaining again is the world healing.”