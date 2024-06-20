The Project

Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change

Belgium's midfielder Amadou Onana provided the smoothest switch from French to cockney English you'll ever see to tell a journalist off for getting his name wrong.

Following Belgium's shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia at Euro 2024, Onana was answering interview questions in French when a reporter tried to get his attention and incorrectly called him Andre.

Without hesitation, Onana quipped back to correct the report in a flawless English accent, saying: "Andre is not even my name, mate. Do you know what I mean?" before returning to business as usual.

It's presumed the reporter got Amadou mixed up with Manchester United's Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

On social media, fans flocked to video of the incident to delight in Onana's stunning transition from French to English.

"That accent is so perfect that UEFA should forget the Belgian caps and let him play for England," wrote one fan on X.

"That switch was a masterpiece", another added.

"Brother has a better English accent than most English people", one more said.

