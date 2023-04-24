Belgium Destroyed Shipment Of American Beer Because They Claimed To Be The ‘Champagne Of Beer’

Customs smashed 2,352 cans of Miller High Life beer, citing that they were improperly labelled as Champagne. The beers were intercepted in Antwerp on their way to Germany.

The Champagne industry has complained that the only products that should use the term ‘champagne’ are bottles of sparkling wine that are made using the traditional method in Champagne, France.

The Comité Champagne, the joint trade association for the Champagne industry, requested the destruction of the beers, arguing that the label infringed on the protected designation of ‘Champagne’.

The 120-year-old brewing company states on their website that the beer earned the nickname ‘The Champagne of Bottle Beer’ in the early 1900’s.

The Comité Champagne said that the cans were destroyed “with the greatest respect for environmental concerns by ensuring that the entire batch, content and container, is recycled in an eco-responsible way.”

“Each year we carry out thousands of checks on designations of controlled origins,” general administrator of the Belgian General Administration for Customs and Excise, Kristian Vanderwaeren, said.

“If counterfeit is proven, as is the case here, we also consult each other on the decision to destroy these goods and on the way in which we have them destroyed.”

In a statement to USA TODAY, Molson Coors Beverage Co. said, “With its elegant, clear-glass bottle and crisp taste, Miller High Life has proudly worn the nickname ‘The Champagne of Beers’ for almost 120 years.

“Of course, we respect local restrictions around the word ‘champagne’, but we remain proud of Miller High Life, its nickname and its Milwaukee, Wisconsin provenance. We invite our friends in Europe to the U.S. any time to toast the High Life together.”

Image: Australian Associated Press