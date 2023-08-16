The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Belgian University Launches Literature Course Inspired by Taylor Swift

Belgian University Launches Literature Course Inspired by Taylor Swift

A university in Belgium is launching a Taylor Swift-inspired literature course.

The course is believed to be the first Swift-inspired course of its kind in Europe.

The University of Ghent is launching an elective course highlighting the themes, styles and techniques of famous historical literary writers from the US pop superstar’s perspective.

The singer-songwriter’s songs are often inspired by English literature classics, including themes that also appear in Romeo and Juliet, Jane Eyre and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, according to academics.

The course will be taught by Elly McCausland, a British professor who will use Swift’s work as a springboard to explore literature over the centuries.

The course is due to start in Autumn, and is called Literature (Taylor’s Version), and will be added to the master’s degree in language and literature.

Speaking with The Guardian, McCausland said, “What I want to do is show students that although these texts might seem inaccessible, they can be accessible if we look at them from a slightly different angle.”

"So, Shakespeare, in some way, is actually addressing a lot of the same questions as Taylor Swift is today, which seems crazy. But he is."

McCausland insisted the ‘primary focus is literature’, meaning the course would not be a fan club as she’ll encourage students to ‘think critically about Swift’. 

The university in Belgium isn’t the first institute to bring Taylor to the classroom.

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute launched a Swift-inspired course last year, that covered her evolution as a music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood and the politics of race in contemporary popular music.

Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis
NEXT STORY

Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis

    Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis

    The numbers are sobering when it comes to the Australian housing sector, but it’s time to talk about some solutions.
    Government Unveils New Plan To Reduce Domestic Violence

    Government Unveils New Plan To Reduce Domestic Violence

    The federal government has set targets for ending violence against women and children, including a 25 per cent annual reduction in female victims of intimate partner homicide.
    An AI Robot Named Robothino Predicts FIFA Women’s World Cup Outcome

    An AI Robot Named Robothino Predicts FIFA Women’s World Cup Outcome

    We are all sitting on the edge of our collective seats waiting to see who takes out the trophy for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
    Oppenheimer Star Matt Damon Spotted At The Ekka

    Oppenheimer Star Matt Damon Spotted At The Ekka

    Even your big Hollywood stars can’t resist the woodchopping comp.
    Gen Z Daughter’s Emotional Reaction To Her Parents’ Wedding Video Goes Viral

    Gen Z Daughter’s Emotional Reaction To Her Parents’ Wedding Video Goes Viral

    A hilarious video of a girl crying over her parents’ wedding videos has gone viral as she comes to terms with the fact that they “had lives” before having kids.