Belgian University Launches Literature Course Inspired by Taylor Swift

The course is believed to be the first Swift-inspired course of its kind in Europe.

The University of Ghent is launching an elective course highlighting the themes, styles and techniques of famous historical literary writers from the US pop superstar’s perspective.

The singer-songwriter’s songs are often inspired by English literature classics, including themes that also appear in Romeo and Juliet, Jane Eyre and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, according to academics.

The course will be taught by Elly McCausland, a British professor who will use Swift’s work as a springboard to explore literature over the centuries.

The course is due to start in Autumn, and is called Literature (Taylor’s Version), and will be added to the master’s degree in language and literature.

Speaking with The Guardian, McCausland said, “What I want to do is show students that although these texts might seem inaccessible, they can be accessible if we look at them from a slightly different angle.”

"So, Shakespeare, in some way, is actually addressing a lot of the same questions as Taylor Swift is today, which seems crazy. But he is."

McCausland insisted the ‘primary focus is literature’, meaning the course would not be a fan club as she’ll encourage students to ‘think critically about Swift’.

The university in Belgium isn’t the first institute to bring Taylor to the classroom.

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute launched a Swift-inspired course last year, that covered her evolution as a music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood and the politics of race in contemporary popular music.