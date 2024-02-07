The Project

Belgian Hairdressers Call For End To Gendered Pricing

The Federation of Belgian Hairdressers, Febelhair, is calling on its members to charge customers per minute regardless of their gender.

The move would put an end to gendered pricing, which currently sees women typically paying significantly more for hair services than men. Charles-Antoine Huybrechts, spokesperson for the Belgian hairdressing federation Febelhair, told Belgian radio that members were being advised to charge €1.30 per minute “to ensure profitability”, adding “a distinction between prices for men and women should no longer persist in 2024."

Gender-neutral pricing has already been adopted by many hairdressers in Belgium, with many salons already charging individuals the same amount for the same service regardless of their gender. 

The hairdressing federation cannot enforce gender-neutral pricing as a rule, but can encourage their members to take up the initiative.

Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition
A new study suggests that smoking cannabis as a teen could negatively impact your verbal abilities, inhibition and memory.
Around 3 Million Smart Toothbrushes Have Been Hacked (Yep, toothbrushes)

Cybercriminals have hacked around 3 million smart toothbrushes and infected them with malware in an attempt to bring down a company website in Switzerland.
Influencer Criticised For Divisive Opinion On Birthday Dinners

Influencer Christina "Tinx" Najja has caused a stir after declaring that anyone inviting their loved ones out to an expensive restaurant for their birthday should be required to foot the bill.
P!nk Arrives In Australia Ahead Of Her Summer Carnival Tour

Pop star P!nk has been spotted at Bondi Beach ahead of the Australian leg of her Summer Carnival Tour.
Tucker Carlson To Interview Russian President Vladimir Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced he will head to Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin.