Belgian Hairdressers Call For End To Gendered Pricing

The move would put an end to gendered pricing, which currently sees women typically paying significantly more for hair services than men. Charles-Antoine Huybrechts, spokesperson for the Belgian hairdressing federation Febelhair, told Belgian radio that members were being advised to charge €1.30 per minute “to ensure profitability”, adding “a distinction between prices for men and women should no longer persist in 2024."

Gender-neutral pricing has already been adopted by many hairdressers in Belgium, with many salons already charging individuals the same amount for the same service regardless of their gender.

The hairdressing federation cannot enforce gender-neutral pricing as a rule, but can encourage their members to take up the initiative.