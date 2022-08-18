Beige Flags Are The New Dating Trend That Can Ruin Your Love Life

We’ve seen the countless men holding up fish, the people who say they “don’t want any drama” or the person with one photo that judging by the shirt they’re hopefully wearing, could be around 10 years old.

But beige flags are very much a cause for concern now too.

Someone with a beige flag or two in their dating profile is likely to bore you death, should you manage to get to the dating part at all.

You already know the types. You’ve clicked on someone who’s said they’re looking for their partner in crime or they’re “chill” and “here to have fun” but yes, “pineapple belongs on pizza”.

These are beige flags and according to Caitlin MacPhail, they’re signs that typically mean the conversation is going to be dull and the potential date unsuccessful.

So people, if you’re looking to be a bit more successful in the world of online dating, the general consensus is to leave the clichés at the door and put some effort in to your digital self advertisement.

It should be no surprise really that nobody considers quoting from the Simpsons or whether they keep chocolate in the pantry or fridge to be a personal trait.