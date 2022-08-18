The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Beige Flags Are The New Dating Trend That Can Ruin Your Love Life

Beige Flags Are The New Dating Trend That Can Ruin Your Love Life

We’re all familiar with red flags when it comes to online dating. But now you need to be aware of beige flags.

We’ve seen the countless men holding up fish, the people who say they “don’t want any drama” or the person with one photo that judging by the shirt they’re hopefully wearing, could be around 10 years old.

But beige flags are very much a cause for concern now too.

Someone with a beige flag or two in their dating profile is likely to bore you death, should you manage to get to the dating part at all.

You already know the types. You’ve clicked on someone who’s said they’re looking for their partner in crime or they’re “chill” and “here to have fun” but yes, “pineapple belongs on pizza”.

These are beige flags and according to Caitlin MacPhail, they’re signs that typically mean the conversation is going to be dull and the potential date unsuccessful.

So people, if you’re looking to be a bit more successful in the world of online dating, the general consensus is to leave the clichés at the door and put some effort in to your digital self advertisement.

It should be no surprise really that nobody considers quoting from the Simpsons or whether they keep chocolate in the pantry or fridge to be a personal trait.

Statement From The Australian Producer of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tim Lawson
NEXT STORY

Statement From The Australian Producer of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tim Lawson

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From The Australian Producer of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tim Lawson

Statement From The Australian Producer of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tim Lawson

Statement from the Australian Producer of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tim Lawson
Open Letter Regarding Our Story On Racism In Football

Open Letter Regarding Our Story On Racism In Football

Open Letter Regarding Our Story On Racism In Football
Statements Regarding Our Story On Racism In Football

Statements Regarding Our Story On Racism In Football

Statements Regarding Our Story On Racism In Football
Spoiling Your Dog With Treats Won’t Make Them Like You More, New Study Reveals

Spoiling Your Dog With Treats Won’t Make Them Like You More, New Study Reveals

A new study has found that our pet pups don't remember instances of generosity.
Woman Spends Days Tracking Stolen AirPods Before Confronting Thief

Woman Spends Days Tracking Stolen AirPods Before Confronting Thief

Hell hath no fury like a woman who’s been tracking her stolen AirPods for four days.