The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice… Did that work?

Tim Burton’s 1988 iconic comedy-horror film ‘Beetlejuice’ is finally getting a sequel.

According to a recent report from Deadline, ‘Beetlejuice 2’ will officially release on September 6, 2024.

Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as the titular ghost, with ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega also signing on for the sequel.

Little is known at this stage plotwise; Ortega, however, is rumoured to be playing the daughter of Lydia, the character played by Winona Ryder in the first instalment.

Filming is set to begin in London this May; however, it’s unclear at this stage if the WGA writer’s strike will cause any delay.

We Finally Know If It's Better To Shower At Night Or In The Morning
NEXT STORY

We Finally Know If It's Better To Shower At Night Or In The Morning

Advertisement

Related Articles

We Finally Know If It's Better To Shower At Night Or In The Morning

We Finally Know If It's Better To Shower At Night Or In The Morning

Personally, I prefer a nice shower with lunch.
Man Driving A Jet Ski Pulled Over By Police On Highway And It's Apparently Perfectly Legal In America

Man Driving A Jet Ski Pulled Over By Police On Highway And It's Apparently Perfectly Legal In America

No one has ever met a jet ski owner with a healthy sense of entitlement, and a man in the US has reiterated this point pretty clearly.
Man Dressed In Beer Can Costume Arrested For Drink Driving

Man Dressed In Beer Can Costume Arrested For Drink Driving

Franklin County police in Kansas have made one of the more interesting traffic stops you'll ever see.
Teenage Girl Shot By Neighbour While Playing Hide And Seek With Her Friends In The U.S.

Teenage Girl Shot By Neighbour While Playing Hide And Seek With Her Friends In The U.S.

A man in Louisiana has been charged after allegedly shooting a teenage girl playing hide-and-seek in front of his home.
Aussies Have Been Warned To Avoid Clicking myGov Scam Text Links Claiming To Pay You $750

Aussies Have Been Warned To Avoid Clicking myGov Scam Text Links Claiming To Pay You $750

A scam text claiming to be the government services portal is taking advantage of the new federal budget announcements, falsely offering $750 payments.