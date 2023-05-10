‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Officially Coming To Cinemas In 2024, With 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Set To Feature

Tim Burton’s 1988 iconic comedy-horror film ‘Beetlejuice’ is finally getting a sequel.

According to a recent report from Deadline, ‘Beetlejuice 2’ will officially release on September 6, 2024.

Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as the titular ghost, with ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega also signing on for the sequel.

Little is known at this stage plotwise; Ortega, however, is rumoured to be playing the daughter of Lydia, the character played by Winona Ryder in the first instalment.

Filming is set to begin in London this May; however, it’s unclear at this stage if the WGA writer’s strike will cause any delay.