Beer Froth Makes For The Perfect Drinking Experience According To Beer Historians

They say this is because the more foam is in the glass, the less likely you are to experience ‘beer bloat’, as the foam ‘erupts’ in the glass as opposed to your belly.

Anistatia Renard Miller, beer historian of Bristol University said, “We’ve been chasing the perfect pint since beer’s inception, roughly 13,000 years ago, near Haifa, Israel. Next time you order a pint you should ask your bartender to pour the amber stuff into an upright glass.”

“Beer heads [of foam] are considered essential for having a beer taste better, at least in Japan,” Japanese company Nendo says.

Nendo has created a beer can that they claim gives the perfect amount of foam.

The can has two tabs. The first tab activates the bubbles in the beer by only opening the can a tiny bit, creating a concentrated level of pressure inside.

This means the drinker can pour however much foam they want in their glass before they then open the second to pour out the rest of the good stuff.

“It is because a layer of foam with adequate thickness acts as a lid to prevent beer from coming into contact with the air, and keeps it from releasing aroma, flavour, and carbonation.”