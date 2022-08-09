Bee Shortage Stings For Almond Growers

The Victorian government is placing restrictions on NSW bees due to fears of the varroa mite, an external parasite mite that attacks and feeds on honeybee colonies. The varroa mite can only reproduce in a honeybee colony as it attaches to the bee and weakens it by sucking the fat from its body.

(Worker bees in the brood nest with varroa mites (dark red, oval shapes) attached to their bodies. Image from https://www.ontario.ca/page/varroa-mites )

And while this is great news for Victorian bee farmers it is predicted by the almond industry to have a multi-million dollar. Mr Tim Jackson, who is Chief executive of the almond growers board, said growers could face “significant” losses as the ban comes into effect at the start of the pollination season estimating it could be as much as 30 000 tonnes.

The varroa mite was first discovered in NSW on June 22 near Newcastle and has since spread to up to 79 hives prompting biosecurity zones to be set up around Newcastle, the Central Coast, north coast and in the north and northwest of the state.

MR Jackson told the AAP “There’s a lot of anxiety around what reduced crop potential this is going to create.” This reduction will see major almond shortages across the country as Victoria produces 60% of the nation’s almonds, and this year had hoped to supply 165 000 tonnes, harvesting the first billion-dollar crop for the industry.

“Here we are with COVID all over again, where states are putting themselves ahead of the national interest,” he said.

“Victoria is magnified simply because of the volume of bees that are needed from NSW.”

Queensland, South Australia and Victoria all have restrictions in place on the movement of bees from NSW.