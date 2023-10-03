The Project

Bedbug Outbreak Is Taking Over Paris Fashion Week, Authorities Concerned For 2024 Olympics

A bedbug outbreak has taken over Paris, with many public spaces crawling with insects, authorities are concerned about health and safety leading into the 2024 Olympics.

France’s transport minister Clement Beaune has vowed to “reassure and protect” the public from the blood-sucking pests that have been seen in cinemas, Charles-de-Gaulle Airport and other public transport services.

Bed bugs are tiny insects that grow up to 5mm long, feeding on humans and animals while they sleep. They tend to live in soft furnishings like mattresses and sofas. People living with a bedbug infestation will tend to wake up with itchy, red bites and find blood spots on their mattresses.

Beaune has said he would conduct a meeting with public transport operates “to inform them about countermeasures and how to do more for the protection of travellers.”

Deputy mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire told French TV, “No one is safe. You can catch them anywhere and bring them home, and not detect them in time until they have multiplied and spread.”

Grégoire also reported that Paris authorities have been receiving an uptick in calls for assistance, while demand for private extermination has also risen. He acknowledged that the outbreak is far worse for low-income households who are unable to pay the high fees.

The country’s national health agency has recommended people check their hotel bed when travelling and to be cautious about buying second-hand furniture or mattresses into their homes.

