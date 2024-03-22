The Project

Beau-Lamarre Condon Sacked From NSW Police As He Faces Two Murder Charges

A NSW senior constable accused of killing two men using his police weapon had been sacked from the force.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, is being held in custody after being charged with murdering Jesse Baird, 26, and Luke Davies, 29, in Sydney's east.

The off-duty officer allegedly used his police-issued gun to kill the couple after entering Mr Baird's home in inner-city Paddington on February 19.

NSW Police confirmed Lamarre-Condon had been removed from the force on Friday.

"Under section 181D of the Police Act 1990, the commissioner has the ability to remove officers if she has lost confidence in their suitability to continue as a police officer," a police statement said.

The bodies of the couple were found inside surfboard bags at the fence line of a rural property in Bungonia near Goulburn, about 200km southwest of the city.

