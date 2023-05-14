Bear Grylls admits he’s embarrassed about his past vegan diet.

That’s right, the bloke with the questionable moustache who drinks his own urine and munches on animal intestines is disgusted with himself for once eating a plant-based diet.

The survivalist says he was wrong to think that a vegan diet was better for his health and the environment.

Grylls, who authored a vegan cookbook, said “I thought that was good for the environment and I thought it was good for my health."

"And through time and experience and knowledge and study, I realised I was wrong on both counts," he told the U.K. Telegraph.

He added that since switching to red meat and organs, his body has never been better.

“I’ve found a counterculture way of living, of embracing red meat and organs – natural food just like our millennia of ancestors would have eaten for hundreds of thousands of years," he said.

"And out of all the different things I do for my health, I think that’s probably been the biggest game-changer, in the sense of improving my vitality, wellbeing, strength, skin and gut.”