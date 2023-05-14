The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bear Grylls Admits He's Embarrassed About His Past Vegan Diet

Bear Grylls Admits He's Embarrassed About His Past Vegan Diet

Bear Grylls admits he’s embarrassed about his past vegan diet.

That’s right, the bloke with the questionable moustache who drinks his own urine and munches on animal intestines is disgusted with himself for once eating a plant-based diet. 

The survivalist says he was wrong to think that a vegan diet was better for his health and the environment.

Grylls, who authored a vegan cookbook, said “I thought that was good for the environment and I thought it was good for my health."

"And through time and experience and knowledge and study, I realised I was wrong on both counts," he told the U.K. Telegraph.

He added that since switching to red meat and organs, his body has never been better. 

“I’ve found a counterculture way of living, of embracing red meat and organs – natural food just like our millennia of ancestors would have eaten for hundreds of thousands of years," he said.

"And out of all the different things I do for my health, I think that’s probably been the biggest game-changer, in the sense of improving my vitality, wellbeing, strength, skin and gut.”

Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day
NEXT STORY

Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

    Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

    Mother’s Day is upon us once again, and Michael Hing went out in search of some motherhood advice.
    Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

    Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

    Community fear and anger boiled over in Queensland this week, with protests outside parliament and angry mobs taking to the streets
    Photos Of Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Having An “Argument” On The Red Carpet Are Going Viral

    Photos Of Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Having An “Argument” On The Red Carpet Are Going Viral

    In news proving that they are a normal couple, images and videos of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez having a seemingly tense conversation on a red carpet have gone viral.
    Scientists Have Discovered A New Explanation For Why We Worry So Much

    Scientists Have Discovered A New Explanation For Why We Worry So Much

    Researchers have found a new scientific explanation for why we worry.
    Aussie Boxer Jason Moloney Wins World Boxing Title

    Aussie Boxer Jason Moloney Wins World Boxing Title

    Jason Moloney has produced a slick performance to win a world boxing title at his third attempt with a majority points win over Filipino Vincent Astrolabio in Stockton, California.