Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has warned all vehicle owners to ensure they don’t leave food in their cars, and they should always keep them locked.

Who knew bears knew how to open car doors?

The bear was caught on tape in Littleton rummaging through the inside of the car.

Unfortunately for the bear, it got locked in.

Who knew bears could only open exterior doors, not interior ones? We are all learning something today.

In the video, a brave CPW officer opens the car door for the bear and yells, “Get out of here, bear! Hey!”

Looks like everyone forgot their manners that day.

The bear responded surprisingly well to this, and scurried out of the car and into the wilderness.

Upon inspection of the car, the bear really did a number on it.

The interior was ripped to shreds, and he left a big steamy poop on the backseat.

And perhaps the greatest lesson we’ve all learnt from this is: we all are capable of doing humiliating things when under extreme pressure.