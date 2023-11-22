The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

A bear has destroyed a car in Colorado, trapping itself inside after rummaging through a packet of peanut M&M’s.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has warned all vehicle owners to ensure they don’t leave food in their cars, and they should always keep them locked. 

Who knew bears knew how to open car doors? 

The bear was caught on tape in Littleton rummaging through the inside of the car.

Unfortunately for the bear, it got locked in.

Who knew bears could only open exterior doors, not interior ones? We are all learning something today. 

In the video, a brave CPW officer opens the car door for the bear and yells, “Get out of here, bear! Hey!”

Looks like everyone forgot their manners that day. 

The bear responded surprisingly well to this, and scurried out of the car and into the wilderness.

Upon inspection of the car, the bear really did a number on it. 

The interior was ripped to shreds, and he left a big steamy poop on the backseat. 

And perhaps the greatest lesson we’ve all learnt from this is: we all are capable of doing humiliating things when under extreme pressure. 

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo
NEXT STORY

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

Advertisement

Related Articles

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

Enrique Iglesias, the King of Latin Pop, might be about to be dethroned, as videos emerge of bizarre stage antics and frankly embarrassing singing on his recent “Trilogy” tour, with fellow performers Ricky Martin and Pitbull.
Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

A bear has destroyed a car in Colorado, trapping itself inside after rummaging through a packet of peanut M&M’s.
New Zealand Woman Fined $3,300 For Bringing Chicken Sandwich Into Australia

New Zealand Woman Fined $3,300 For Bringing Chicken Sandwich Into Australia

A New Zealand grandmother has been charged over $3,000 for bringing a chicken sandwich into Australia.
Matildas’ Mary Fowler Is Marie Claire's 2023 'Woman Of The Year'

Matildas’ Mary Fowler Is Marie Claire's 2023 'Woman Of The Year'

Matildas superstar Mary Fowler has graced the cover of Marie Claire's 'Women Of The Year' edition.
Qantas Found To Be The Least Reliable Airline In Australia According To New Data

Qantas Found To Be The Least Reliable Airline In Australia According To New Data

According to new data for month-on-month performance in October, Qantas is the least reliable airline.