Bear Breaks Into Van At Holiday Park To Steal Popcorn

The family watched in shock as they filmed a bear invading their Tennessee cabin grounds, breaking into a vehicle, and stealing a bag of popcorn.

Teniesh Pinnix posted a series of videos to Facebook showing the bear entering the grounds and investigating multiple vehicles outside the cabin.

The bear finally found a vehicle with an unlocked door and investigated further, unfortunately finding no picnic baskets to steal, only a bag of popcorn.

Pinnix told the Queen City News that she heard a noise come from nearby bushes while outside on the front porch.

“I thought to myself. I know that ain’t no squirrel making no noise like that. I looked over, and I thought, ‘Oh Lord, it’s a bear,’” she said.

“I was shocked. “I’m from Caswell County, and there are some strange animals out there, but I have never seen a bear.”

While funny, Pinnix has said the whole experience has left her with a lesson she’ll never forget.

“No snacks, no food, no nothing. Don’t go leaving anything in your car,” she explained.