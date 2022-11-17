The Project

Bear Breaks Into Van At Holiday Park To Steal Popcorn

Yogi Bear is on the loose! A bear has been caught red-handed breaking into a van at a holiday park in the U.S., only to steal a bag of popcorn.

The family watched in shock as they filmed a bear invading their Tennessee cabin grounds, breaking into a vehicle, and stealing a bag of popcorn. 

 

Teniesh Pinnix posted a series of videos to Facebook showing the bear entering the grounds and investigating multiple vehicles outside the cabin. 

 

The bear finally found a vehicle with an unlocked door and investigated further, unfortunately finding no picnic baskets to steal, only a bag of popcorn. 

 

Pinnix told the Queen City News that she heard a noise come from nearby bushes while outside on the front porch. 

 

“I thought to myself. I know that ain’t no squirrel making no noise like that. I looked over, and I thought, ‘Oh Lord, it’s a bear,’” she said. 

 

“I was shocked. “I’m from Caswell County, and there are some strange animals out there, but I have never seen a bear.” 

 

While funny, Pinnix has said the whole experience has left her with a lesson she’ll never forget. 

 

“No snacks, no food, no nothing. Don’t go leaving anything in your car,” she explained. 

Melbourne Mum Shocked After Daycare Teacher Removes Daughter's Tooth

Technically the teacher now gets the money from the tooth fairy.
India Hicks, designer, former model and goddaughter of King Charles has praised Kate Middleton for turning down “freebies” from big designer brands.
Many of us use specific voices for different occasions, but a new survey has revealed that almost everyone has a ‘phoning in sick’ voice when calling their boss.
Pre-sales for Taylor Swift's upcoming U.S. stadium tour, The Eras Tour, have become chaotic, with the Ticketmaster website overwhelmed by demand.
International fears that war could spill across the Ukraine/Poland border have been eased, after military alliance NATO said a missile that crashed inside Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences.