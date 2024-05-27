BBC Presenter Kicked Off Flight After Asking Other Passengers Not To Eat Peanuts

Weather forecaster Georgie Palmer claims she and her family were told to leave a SunExpress flight from London to Turkey after she informed the crew of her daughter's peanut allergy.

Ms Palmer, who was travelling with her husband and two daughters, said in a post on Instagram that the crew refused to make an announcement requesting passengers not to eat peanuts as they had 'updated' their allergy policy.

When the crew refused, Ms Palmer claims she instead asked passengers around her not to eat peanuts and pass the message on, which they were happy to do.

This action allegedly infuriated the captain, who insisted the family disembarked the plane before taking off.

Ms Palmer called their treatment "disgusting" and said the captain "decided because of my daughter's allergy he didn't want to fly with her on board."

"It is really beautiful how every passenger on that plane was so wonderful, but nobody working on that plane showed one ounce of compassion," she said.

"We have spent the last 12 years trying to teach people about the allergy and to use epi-pens. It's a volatile allergen, and even if Rosie didn't come into direct contact with a peanut, if somebody was eating one on board, she could die."

In a statement to The Sun, A SunExpress spokesman said: "Like many other airlines, we cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment on our flights.

"Nor can we prevent other passengers from bringing food items containing allergens on board.

"Due to the insistent behaviour of the passenger to others on board, the captain decided it would be safest if the family did not travel.

"When this was explained to the passenger, he behaved aggressively towards our crew members and tried to gain access to the cockpit.

"To ensure the safety of our crew and our passengers on board, we cannot tolerate aggressive and unruly behaviour on our flights.

"Our website states that passengers must notify us 48 hours in advance of any special care required due to a medical condition.

"No such notification was received from the passengers in this instance."