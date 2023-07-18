The Project

BBC Newsreader Hides While Reading A Story About A Python Because He Hates Snakes

A BBC newsreader has had to face his fear of snakes live on television and coped with it very professionally… by hiding.

Ben Thompson was reading a story about a Burmese python that was caught in Florida.

Before he started reading the script, he gave a warning to viewers. “I’m not sure quite how I tell you this next story because I hate snakes,” he said.

He then said, “so I’m going to do it like this”, before hiding behind a piece of paper.

To his credit, Thompson did get through reading the story.

When the camera cut back to him, he was still hiding.

“Is it over yet,” he jokingly said to the crew before signing off for the day.

