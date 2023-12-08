The Project

BBC Newsreader Apologises After Being Caught Giving Camera The Middle Finger Live On Air

BBC newsreader Maryam Moshiri has apologised after being caught giving viewers the middle finger live on air.

The newsreader was seen on screen at the start of a bulletin, not knowing she was on air, with her middle finger up.

Maryam issued an apology on X, formally Twitter, saying, "Hey everyone , yesterday, just before the top of the hour, I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery. I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number.’’

"So from 10 fingers held up to one. When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera.

" It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘ flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates."

