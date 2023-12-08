BBC Newsreader Apologises After Being Caught Giving Camera The Middle Finger Live On Air

The newsreader was seen on screen at the start of a bulletin, not knowing she was on air, with her middle finger up.

Maryam issued an apology on X, formally Twitter, saying, "Hey everyone , yesterday, just before the top of the hour, I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery. I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number.’’

"So from 10 fingers held up to one. When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera.

" It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘ flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates."