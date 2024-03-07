Baywatch Reboot In the Works But Without Pamela Anderson

The original series was one of the most watched shows on television, running for 11 seasons and attracting over one billion global viewers a week at its peak.

The description for the new series reads: “Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.”

The show inspired a number of spinoffs, including Baywatch Nights from 1995 to 1997 and Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding in 2003.

While no details about the cast have been revealed, sources close to Pamela Anderson have told TMZ that she is not interested in returning to her role as CJ Parker.

While Anderson may not be keen, other former ‘Baywatch’ stars Nicole Eggert and Brande Roderick have both indicated interest in returning to the beach.