The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Baywatch Reboot In the Works But Without Pamela Anderson

Baywatch Reboot In the Works But Without Pamela Anderson

A reboot of the beloved ‘90s drama Baywatch is underway, with a new generation of lifeguards set to slip on the iconic red swimsuits.

The original series was one of the most watched shows on television, running for 11 seasons and attracting over one billion global viewers a week at its peak. 

The description for the new series reads: “Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.”

The show inspired a number of spinoffs, including Baywatch Nights from 1995 to 1997 and Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding in 2003.

While no details about the cast have been revealed, sources close to Pamela Anderson have told TMZ that she is not interested in returning to her role as CJ Parker.

While Anderson may not be keen, other former ‘Baywatch’ stars Nicole Eggert and Brande Roderick have both indicated interest in returning to the beach. 

Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive
NEXT STORY

Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive

Advertisement

Related Articles

Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive

Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive

It turns out that breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day, but it might also improve your love life.
Scientists Say De-Extinction Of Woolly Mammoth Could Be As Soon As 2028

Scientists Say De-Extinction Of Woolly Mammoth Could Be As Soon As 2028

Jurassic Park might be one step closer to reality, with researchers claiming to have made a major scientific breakthrough that they say could see the woolly mammoth brought back to life as early as 2028.
Some Labradors Have a Genetic Mutation Which Makes Them Fatter

Some Labradors Have a Genetic Mutation Which Makes Them Fatter

According to scientists, some Labradors may be genetically fatter than others because of a gene mutation.
Travis Kelce Reveals All About Whirlwind Trip To Australia

Travis Kelce Reveals All About Whirlwind Trip To Australia

Travis Kelce has spoken about his whirlwind trip down under on his podcast, telling brother Jason that “Australia did not disappoint”.
Alec Baldwin's Rust Armourer Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter Over Shooting

Alec Baldwin's Rust Armourer Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter Over Shooting

A New Mexico jury has found Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.