Basketball Coach Fired For Impersonating Thirteen-Year-Old To Try And Win Game

Coaching children can be challenging, you’ve got parents screaming at you, kids not paying attention, and sometimes players don’t even show up, and you just have to cancel the whole game.

It’s a thankless task and often makes you wonder if you should have finished that bee-keeping course, at least the bees turn up on time.

Well, one assistant coach from Churchland Highschool in Portsmouth, Virginia USA was supposedly faced with the missing player dilemma and came up with a creative (if not illegal) solution, just to suit up and play the game herself.

According to WAVY TV 10 News, the 22-year-old Arlisha Boykins pretended to be a thirteen-year-old and was dribbling, dunking and alley-looping all over the court.

This was obviously not cool with the other team and pretty much everyone involved.

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked,” the father of the 13-year-old who missed the game told WAVY TV.

And you have to agree it doesn’t set a great example. But it does sound fun; you would easily be the best player on the court. Sure it’s not cool, but what a confidence boost it would be.