Baseball Team Accused Of Fat-Shaming After Naming Their Pig Mascot ‘Ozempig’

The St Paul Saints, a baseball team in the U.S., chose the name from nearly 2,300 submissions from fans, joking that the pig was ashamed of gaining weight and had vowed to slim down.

Ozempig is a play on the word Ozempic, a drug that has gained massive attention for helping people drop weight quickly. 

Some thought the name was rather insensitive. 

“I wouldn't make fun of people's weight and diabetics. It just feels a bit cruel. Maybe time for a marketing meeting to figure this out y'all," said one person replying to the team's post.

"It's insensitive to people struggling with their weight among other things," another added. 

But another fan insisted that people were overreacting and the name choice didn’t bother him at all. 

“I'm a type II Diabetic, was prescribed Ozempic for a long time and I am not the least bit offended!"

The team's media relations boss, Sean Aronson, said they had no intention of mocking people who are trying to lose weight. 

"I can tell you there was no ill-intent, there was no maliciousness," he told AP. 

"There was never even a discussion in the room when we were going over the name that, ‘Hey, this may offend some people.’"

"We knew how we originally came up with the name and we're good with it but we did discuss it and decided we're going to keep it,” he said. 

Leaked Photos Reportedly Behind Brisbane Lions' Bad Season Start

