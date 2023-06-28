Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

The LSU Tigers championship win against Florida on Tuesday was their first Men's College World Series since 2009 and had many fans going wild.

One in particular attempted to shoot his shot at the woman he was standing next to when he leaned over and tried talking to her before appearing to get a fist bump off of her.

However, the woman was having none of it and instead gave her best Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonation and gave him the hand.

He didn't seem too bothered, though with him enjoying his team's first major series victory in 14 years.