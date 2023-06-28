The Project

Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

An American baseball fan has gone viral after he was caught being brutally rejected for shooting his shot.

The LSU Tigers championship win against Florida on Tuesday was their first Men's College World Series since 2009 and had many fans going wild.

One in particular attempted to shoot his shot at the woman he was standing next to when he leaned over and tried talking to her before appearing to get a fist bump off of her.

However, the woman was having none of it and instead gave her best Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonation and gave him the hand.

He didn't seem too bothered, though with him enjoying his team's first major series victory in 14 years.

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise
Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

Usually, when the latest economic figures come out, it’s more bad news for struggling Australians, but today some rare good news with inflation figures coming in much lower than anticipated.
In the Spanish region of Catalonia, public pools are now not allowed to tell women to cover their breasts.
The Republic of Ireland is offering expats $140,000 to move to one of its stunning coastal islands.
After Fantales announced that they would be discontinued after 93 years, they hit the online marketplace for thousands.
Robbie Williams’ AFL Grand Final show was one for the ages, and now, the AFL is looking to top it.