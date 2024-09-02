Barry Keoghan Lands Role In Peaky Blinders Film Barry Keoghan Lands Role In Peaky Blinders Film

Details of the Saltburn actor’s role have not yet been revealed.

The Irish actor won a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars for his role in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’

Rebecca Ferguson will star alongside Murphy and Keoghan, and fans are excited to see the dynamics between the trio onscreen.

The movie will follow the notorious Shelby family into the Second World War.

The streaming giant confirmed the film in a post on X. Irish actor Murphy, who won an Oscar for his role in ‘Oppenheimer’, will be co-producing the film.

“This is one for the fans,” Murphy said.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," he commented.

"It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders."

The original BBC series ran from 2013 to 2022, and was set in post-World War I Birmingham.