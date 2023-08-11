Barrister Urges All Pregnant Woman To Not Give Children Their Father’s Surname

Dr Charlotte Proudman, a 33-year-old from London, went viral on Twitter this week with her message for expectant mothers.

“A message to pregnant women - please give the baby your surname,” Proudman said on Twitter.

“You carried a baby for 9 months, gave birth, and will be responsible for that child the rest of your life.”

“When you’re registering the baby ask yourself: why is the father’s surname more important than yours?”

Since Proudman published the tweet, her post has been seen by 4 million people and received nearly 4,000 replies.

The most popular reply gave a counter-argument to Proudman’s tweet.

“Counter-argument: why is the baby’s maternal grandfather’s surname more important than the baby’s father’s?”, one user replied.

Others however saw Proudman’s point and were quick to come to her defence.

“I did this! If my babies’ dad and I get married we’ll reassess, but I figured I was more likely to take them abroad alone, and his surname shouldn’t be the default.” another user replied.

Noticing the post had received lots of attention, Proudman doubled-down on her tweet yesterday by sending out another message on the platform.

“I urge all mothers to give your baby YOUR surname not the father’s. It’s called redressing centuries of inequality.”