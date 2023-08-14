The Project

Barnaby Joyce Accidentally Watched The Wrong Matildas Vs France Game

National Party politician Barnaby Joyce revealed that he accidentally watched the wrong Matildas match at the pub and missed the heart-stopping, nail-biting penalty shootout against France.

Joyce spoke to Seven’s Sunrise and said that the pub he went to must have been showing a repeat of a different game and no one realised.

“I went to the pub to watch it on the weekend. And you’ll see it on the Facebook post, I think we were watching the wrong game.

“I think they put on a repeat, because it was on Channel Ten.

“Don't think it was the right one because when we finished the game Australia had won 1 - 0 at full time. So we were like, that's good. We still won.”

He also shared that he does not support Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s suggestion of getting a public holiday if the Matildas win the World Cup.

“I think it’s a very good reason for the Matildas to have a day off. But look, why didn’t we have a day off after the Diamonds won (the Netball World Cup)?” he said.

“I mean that they would have just put just as much effort in as anybody else. When we go well in the Olympics, we're gonna have a day off after that?”

“We’ve just got to be really careful, this taking days off, because ultimately somebody does pay. I mean, it‘s not a case of it’s for free.

“Somebody has to pay and it’s overwhelmingly the small businesses. And if I asked you, ‘do you want to pay for your colleagues to have a day off?’, you would probably say no.”

