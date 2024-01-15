The Project

Baristas Reveal Why Iced Coffees Cost More Than Hot Coffees

With the rising cost of living, many coffee lovers wonder why their beloved iced beverages are much more expensive than their hot counterparts.

A recent discussion on X regarding overpriced purchases quickly turned into a debate over the discrepancy between hot and cold coffee price points, with one user even describing the markup as "criminal".

The answer has finally been revealed, as Cafe Culture Magazine managing director Sean Edwards told the ABC that iced lattes will often cost more because they are served in larger cups. 

Edwards explained that the average hot coffee is roughly eight ounces, while iced lattes can be around 12-16 ounces, meaning you're getting more milk.

Another reason iced lattes come at a markup is the disruption they cause to a barista's workflow.

"As a barista, you're making coffee after coffee on the espresso machine and then all of a sudden, you've got to desert it and go to the ice machine, get some ice and a cup, some cold brew or shoot a shot," Edwards said. 

"You're probably going to be charged a bit of a premium for slowing things a bit," he told the ABC

"I suppose it's also the fact that if you've got an ice machine, the extra mucking around … that can cost you money sometimes, as well."

