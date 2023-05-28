The Project

‘Bare Minimum Monday’ Movement Wants Staff To Be Able To Take It Easy To Start The Work Week

A new trend is taking on the Sunday Scaries by promoting a gentle start to the working week.

It’s called ‘Bare Minimum Mondays’, and it is a concept that gives staff the option to work from home and only expects them to do the least amount of work required for their job.

Adelaide marketing manager Caitlin Winter is implementing it in her workplace, and told The Project it means her team take Mondays “at their own pace”.

“It means we don’t set any meetings for the day, we don’t have any catch ups, we don’t have any strict deadlines,” she said.

“It really means you can go to the gym in the morning, you can do your shopping, you can set some time apart to really write down your To Do list for the whole week.”

Caitlin admits it’s not something that will work in every industry.

“The rule of thumbs is, if you could work from home during the pandemic, then this could probably work for you too,” she said.

Caitlin also said it doesn’t have to be a Monday, and can be any day of the week that works best for people.

