Barbra Streisand Explains Shocking Melissa McCarthy Ozempic Comment

Barbra Streisand Explains Shocking Melissa McCarthy Ozempic Comment

Barbra Streisand has explained the motivation behind her shocking comment on a photo of Melissa McCarthy and director Adam Shankman, where she asked if the actor had taken Ozempic.

McCarthy posted two photos of herself alongside Shankman to her Instagram, with the caption “Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage”.

Legendary performer Streisand sent everyone into a tizzy when she left a comment saying “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

Streisand’s comment quickly garnered attention from news outlets and social media users alike, some declaring the question bizarre and funny, with others finding it rude. 

Streisand took to X to explain the reasoning behind her seemingly blunt comment, explaining she intended it to be a compliment. 

“OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday!” the tweet read. 

“Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy, who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world was reading!”

Barbara seemingly mistaking a comment for a private message resonated with many of her followers, one saying “in your defense, this is exactly how my grandma texts me: responds to something with well wishes and then immediately pivots into an unfiltered inquiry about my existence.”

